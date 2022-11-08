Coach Cholo Villanueva relishes the moment of being a part of success — whether big or small.

Villanueva is enjoying being a part of successful teams — Bay Area in the PBA and Batangas City-Embassy Chill in the MPBL — as all his teams are headed to the playoffs.

As an assistant coach to Brian Goorjian at the Dragons, Villanueva could not help but be impressed how the visiting team was able to adjust quickly to the PBA brand of play.

Previously the No.1 team in the early stage of the elimination round of the Commissioner’s Cup, the Dragons had won 6 of their 8 games so far in the import-laced tournament.

With only four games left on their elimination round schedule, the Hong Kong-based team is expected to advance to the playoffs.

As head coach of the Athletics in the MPBL, Villanueva steered his team all the way to the semifinal round of the southern division to face Bacolod.

For Villanueva, being a part of the Dragons team had certainly equipped him more and that benefitted his MPBL team.

“It’s one of the greatest experiences I had as a coach,” said Villanueva. “Having this opportunity to learn from one of the legends of the game, is great.”

“I’m like a sponge, absorbing everything I can learn and bring it to my own teams. Of course, whatever Bay Area Dragons need from me, I’ll give it all I can. This is a tremendous opportunity for me.”

Batangas City is the inaugural staging champion of the MPBL and Villanueva himself has some unfinished business to settle.

Two years ago, Villanueva coached Makati and led his team to the top seed of the northern division, but differences in philosophies forced the mentor to exit the team at the height of its campaign.

Villanueva is excited at how far his teams can go.

The Dragons can secure a potential twice-to-beat advantage ahead of the Commissioner’s Cup playoffs should it win three of their next four games, but they’re just a win away from grabbing a quarterfinal seat.

In the MPBL, Batangas City just needs to get past Bacolod to make it to the southern division finals.