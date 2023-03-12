Volleyball: Aby Marano retires from national team duty

F2 Logistics middle blocker Aby Marano (2). PVL Media.

MANILA -- Aby Marano, who has been a mainstay in the Philippine women's national volleyball team for years, has retired from national team duties.

The 30-year-old former De La Salle Lady Spiker took to social media to announce her retirement from the national team.

"Nagwakas na ang serbisyo sa bayan, dito naman, dito na lang, dito na palagi 💛Maraming salamat 🇵🇭 Love, Capt. Tyang 🫡," Marano said in her Instagram post.

Marano has served as a team captain several times for the nationals, where she has been part since 2015.

She was also part of the national volleyball team that won bronze in the ASEAN Grand Prix in 2019.

Marano currently plays for F2 Logistics which recently secured a semifinal spot in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.