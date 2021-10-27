MANILA, Philippines -- National volleyball team captain Abigail Maraño said she was "surrounded with so much love," after a few eventful days that have seen her in the middle of a social media firestorm.

On Instagram, Maraño posted a photo with her teammates in F2 Logistics, as they are now preparing for their participation in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League next month.

"Surrounded with so much LOVE. Wala man kayo sa litratong ‘to pero nitong mga huling araw para ko na rin kayong kasama sa picture na ito," said Maraño.

"Ramdam ko kayo lahat. Maraming maraming salamat," she added.

Maraño has been a trending topic on social media this week after NorthPort guard Robert Bolick posted a photo on Instagram with another woman.

Maraño commented: "Solid naman ng vacation n'yo. Hindi ko alam may bago ka na?" in a post that Bolick has since deleted. The basketball player posted a different photo with the woman, prompting Maraño's teammate, Ara Galang, to comment: "ULOL GAGO KA."

Fans on Twitter were quick to take note of the interaction, and Galang's comment in particular trended heavily in the past days. Bolick has turned off the comments on his Instagram post and has not posted any new photos since.

Meanwhile, Maraño's teammates and other volleyball players continue to rally behind her.

Kianna Dy, who played with Maraño in De La Salle University, F2 Logistics and the national team, commented: "Mess with one, mess with all." Another longtime teammate, Majoy Baron, said: "We got your back."