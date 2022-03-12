Obiena can't compete in World Championships amid PATAFA row

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena prepares to compete during the men's pole vault event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels in this September 3, 2021 file photo. John Thys, AFP/file

Asia's top pole vaulter EJ Obiena lamented he will not be able to compete in the World Indoor Championships despite gaining qualification.

The Pinoy athlete said in a Facebook post Saturday that with his recent outing in previous competitions, he could have become the first Filipino home-grown athlete to compete in the event.

"With my recent results I have qualified for the World Indoor Championships. I am currently ranked 5th and holding the 4th highest jump of the season. This competition is next week in Belgrade, Serbia," said Obiena in his latest social media post.

In his recent outing, Obiena set a new Philippine indoor record by clearing 5.91 meters for a second place finish at the Perche Elite Tour in Rouen, France.

He also holds the Asian record of 5.93 meters, which is way above the SEA Games standard of 5.45 meters he himself set during the 2019 edition of the Games.

However, he is locked in a funding squabble with the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA).

The federation denied his request for endorsement to the World Indoors in Belgrade, as well as the Vietnam SEA Games, World Championships in Oregon in July, and the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September.

"I have not been endorsed for the Worlds. Registration is now closed. I won’t be attending. I am the only top-ranked vaulter not participating," rued Obiena.

"If country was ever put first, I should be headed to Belgrade now. But I am not. I will watch it on TV like millions of others. I will see other nations take the medal that Philippines should be winning."