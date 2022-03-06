Photo from the Perche Elite Tour Rouen Facebook page

Pinoy pole vaulter EJ Obiena set a new personal best during his second place finish at the Perche Elite Tour in Rouen, France on Saturday.

The Olympian cleared 5.91 meters, surpassing the 5.86 meter indoor pole record he set in the Orlen Cup in Poland in 2021.

His effort was good enough for a silver in the tournament.

It was even higher than his title-winning performance in the Orlen Cup 2022 where he cleared 5.81 meters last February.

The US' Christopher Nielsen ended up securing the gold by clearing

6.01 meters.

Obiena's training partner Thiago Braz of Brazil finished at third. He also cleared 5.91 meters but he did it in three attempts.

