EJ Obiena competes during the indoor men's pole-vault Beijer gala event in Uppsala, Sweden, on February 9, 2022. Jonathan Nackstrand, AFP

EJ Obiena ruled the Orlen Cup in Lodz, Poland on Saturday, the Filipino pole-vaulter's first victory of the year.

Obiena, Brazil’s Thiago Braz and Poland’s Piotr Lisek all cleared 5.71 meters to reach the next round, but it was only the Filipino vaulter who cleared 5.81.

(More details to follow.)