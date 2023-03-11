Carlos Yulo. File photo/Czar Dancel, ABS-CBN News

Caloy Yulo bagged the gold medal in the parallel bars event of the Baku, Azerbaijan stop of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series on Saturday, Manila time.

Yulo scored 15.400 points in the apparatus final to beat Illia Kovtun of Ukraine and Bernard Cameron-Lie of France.

Carlos Yulo 🇵🇭 on Parallel Bars: Clear hip to one rail handstand, Healy out. Stutz. Healy. Front flip. Front straddle somie to his hands. Bhavsar. Tippelt. Diamidov. Double front tuck half out, stuck! Virtuosity from Yulo! If anyone can beat Kovtun, it's him! 15.4 — leader! pic.twitter.com/Qe08Pq7Fbc — FIG (@gymnastics) March 11, 2023

Parallel Bars final at the 2023 World Cup in Baku 🇦🇿:



🥇Carlos Yulo 🇵🇭 15.400

🥈Illia Kovtun 🇺🇦 15.366

🥉Cameron Lie-Bernard 🇫🇷 14.600#FIGWorldCup #Gymnastics pic.twitter.com/Y373m1Z9Sz — FIG (@gymnastics) March 11, 2023

Kovtun secured silver after scoring 15.366 points, while Cameron-Lie had 14.600 points for bronze.

Aside from the parallel bars event, the Tokyo Olympian also made it to the finals of the rings in the Baku stop of the World Cup series.

Last week, he won gold in the floor exercise in the Doha, Qatar stop of the World Cup Series.

He also won silver in the parallel bars and bronze in the vault.