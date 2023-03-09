MPL Season 11: ECHO's Yawi is Player of the Week

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- Only a few Mobile Legends: Bang Bang players can display full mastery of a mechanically-oriented hero such as Chou.

And Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera showed exactly why as he bagged the Razer Gold Player of the Week honors for the period of February 2 to March 8.

ECHO's captain bagged 5.75 assists, to go with two kills and a kill-death-assist rate of 3.10, besting teammate Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya and fellow roamer, Bren Esports' Rowgien “Owgwen” Unigo for the recognition.

Yawi deflected credit for his performance to manager Mitch Liwanag, who made sure he and his teammates are in top form, as ECHO remained undefeated throughout the course of Season 11.

"Mine-make sure niya po na hindi kami nalilipasan, and maayos 'yung environment, kung ano 'yung bawal sa bootcamp. Kinakamusta after season isa-isa and as a team and 'pag may problema ang isa sa 'min kinakausap kami," he said.

Various print and online media covering the MPL PH beat, as well as the league’s broadcasters and operations team, voted for them.