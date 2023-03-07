The official tournament poster of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Courtesy of FIFA.

FIFA on Tuesday revealed the official poster for the Women's World Cup, with the nine host cities in Australia and New Zealand unveiling pop-up-style outdoor gallery installations.

Commissioned to celebrate the world's largest women's single-sport event, and released in time for International Women's Day, the official poster encapsulates the iconic tournament's theme of Beyond Greatness.

At the heart of the official poster are three strong female silhouettes symbolizing the creation of positive change in women's sports. The winner's trophy is positioned in the center, bringing focus to sporting excellence. The football element set in the background embraces a unifying experience for the host countries and the world.

The silhouettes of the players in the foreground depict the athleticism, skills and passion displayed in play and the joy of celebration.

The set of destination posters were created in partnership with the nine host cities to form a unified collection, highlighting the iconic and historical landmarks, wildlife and vibrant cultures that are unique to each city.

"With just 135 days until the tournament kicks off, this is another wonderful milestone to celebrate. These posters not only showcase the distinctive identities of our nine host cities across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, but also celebrate the tournament's theme of unity with football at its core," FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said.

The artworks will be on display in Adelaide at Festival Plaza until March 22, and in Wellington on the waterfront until March 21. These locations also provide a link to the new FIFA Fan Festival.

In the lead-up to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, fans will be able to purchase official merchandise featuring the iconic artwork of all ten posters from FIFA.com/store.

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 takes place from July 20 to August 20 and features 32 teams.

The Philippine women's national football team will make its debut in the global competition after qualifying through the AFC Women's Asia Cup last year in India.

