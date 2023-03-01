LOOK: Filipinas get glimpse of World Cup trophy

The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy goes on a tour in Makati City on March 1, 2023, ahead of the tournament proper in New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20. The Philippine Women's Football Team joins the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time, with 31 other teams vying for the trophy. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy goes on a tour in Makati City on March 1, 2023, ahead of the tournament proper in New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20. The Philippine Women's Football Team joins the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time, with 31 other teams vying for the trophy. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy goes on a tour in Makati City on March 1, 2023, ahead of the tournament proper in New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20. The Philippine Women's Football Team joins the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time, with 31 other teams vying for the trophy. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy goes on a tour in Makati City on March 1, 2023, ahead of the tournament proper in New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20. The Philippine Women's Football Team joins the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time, with 31 other teams vying for the trophy. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy goes on a tour in Makati City on March 1, 2023, ahead of the tournament proper in New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20. The Philippine Women's Football Team joins the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time, with 31 other teams vying for the trophy. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy goes on a tour in Makati City on March 1, 2023, ahead of the tournament proper in New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20. The Philippine Women's Football Team joins the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time, with 31 other teams vying for the trophy. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy goes on a tour in Makati City on March 1, 2023, ahead of the tournament proper in New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20. The Philippine Women's Football Team joins the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time, with 31 other teams vying for the trophy. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy goes on a tour in Makati City on March 1, 2023, ahead of the tournament proper in New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20. The Philippine Women's Football Team joins the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time, with 31 other teams vying for the trophy. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine women's national football team got an opportunity to see what they will play for in July as the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy Tour made its stop in Manila.

The Women's World Cup trophy was on display at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City on Wednesday afternoon, allowing the likes of Filipinas co-captain Hali Long and goal-keeper Inna Palacios to get a glimpse of the prize.

The Filipinas will make their first ever appearance in the FIFA Women's World Cup this year, after qualifying through the AFC Women's Asian Cup in February 2022. The competition kicks off on July 20 in New Zealand and Australia.

"Surreal" was how Long described the chance to see the trophy.

"It didn't feel like we were actually going to play in the World Cup. So once that felt real, they sprung another surprise that we actually get to see the World Cup [trophy]," the veteran center-back said.

"We can't touch it, only the winners [can], but it's a really cool experience to have it here in the Philippines for the first time," she added.

Also present during Wednesday's event were Shai del Campo, Bella Flanigan, Chantelle Maniti, and members of the Under-20 women's team.

The Filipinas know they face tall odds in the World Cup, where they are in Group A along with host nation New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland. Still, they believe that they can make the country proud once they step onto the field.

"We don't go there to just participate, but we can go there and make our country proud, make our family and our countrymen proud and not have this be a one-time showing at the World Cup," said Long.

The FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy Tour will head to Vietnam on March 4-5. Like the Philippines, Vietnam is making its maiden appearance in the FIFA Women's World Cup.