TNC Pro Team waits ahead of their matchup against RSG Philippines in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, as the league returned to onsite gaming. Audiences are still barred from entering the venue, with organizers citing pandemic protocols. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA (UPDATED) -- TNC Pro Team bounced back to hand RSG Philippines its first loss in Season 9 of the the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, as the league returned to onsite competitive play, 2-0, Friday evening.

Pick-offs by Ben "Benthings" Maglaque's Chou spelled Game 1, helping TNC come back from an early-game spearheaded by Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto.

Down the purple buff area, Benthings' Chou flickered anew and eked out a "Way of the Dragon" to set two RSG players up for death to turn the game around.

They then countered a conceal play by RSG Philippines, who tried to salvage their match, to cap off the series.

Benthings created the same exploits in Game 2, having poked Demonkite to delay his farming, which then delivered later on.

After taking the lord in the 13th minute, TNC sieged down RSG's base, as Daniel "SDZYz" Chu's Aamon let out a "Soul Shards", paired with the "Torn Apart Memory" of Robee “Yasuwo” Pormocille's Brody -- paving the way for a 4-0 exchange, and seconds later, the base takedown.

Benthings earned the MVP honors for both Games 1 and 2 behind a 1/2/6 and 0/2/7 kill-death-assist record, respectively.

The league returned to in-person competitive play on Friday after getting the green light from the Games and Amusement Board, after almost two years of remote gaming due to coronavirus restrictions.

RSG will try to bounce back against a struggling Blacklist International squad on Sunday, while TNC will go head to head with Onic PH the same day.