MANILA - Echo PH continued its immaculate run in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Season 9 by dealing TNC Pro Team its first season loss, 2-1, Saturday.

Echo PH won small engagements, en route to dominating Game 1. TNC showed some promise as Daniel "SDzyz" Chu stole the turtle multiple times with his Lancelot, and even won a 2-1 exchange en route to taking the lord and a turret.

But Echo PH ultimately took over after countering a lord contest by TNC, which gave them opening to seize TNC's base.

Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno's Benedetta emerged as the MVP, with a 2/1/7 kill, death, assist record.

Echo PH never allowed TNC to take a kill in the first 9 minutes of the game, as KarlTzy's damage output, and the connection between Jankurt “KurTzy” Matira and Frediemar "3MarTzy" Serafico shut down their fellow top-seeded team early.

But after scaling up, Mark Genzon “Kramm” Rusiana's Uranus soaked up most of Echo's damage, giving TNC enough room to catch up and later on win crucial team fights.

Krammm became the MVP in Game 2 with a 3/1/8 KDA record.

TNC successfully contested Echo PH down the lord in the 21st minute mark, taking down main damage dealer KarlTzy's Paquito in the process, melting him down despite "immortality" in effect.

TNC then exploited this moment to charge down the base and force a Game 3.

Game 3 was rather lopsided in favor of Echo, drawing the strategy of taking one kill after the other to assert domination. They capped it off with a wipeout, highlighted by a maniac by KarlTzy's Aulus to secure the series and deal TNC their first loss.

BennyQT won the MVP recognition with his Beatrix, spotless with a 3/0/7 KDA record.

Echo PH will try to keep its winning streak going as it takes on Blacklist International on Sunday. TNC meanwhile will try to bounce back against RSG Philippines next week.