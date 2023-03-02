Kai Sotto excited to clash with Carl Tamayo in B.League

The rivalry between Kai Sotto and Carl Tamayo continues when their teams clash in the Japan B.League on March 8.

Sotto, who was formally introduced to sports media as part of the Hiroshima Dragonflies on Thursday, only had good words for his former high school rival.

"Carl Tamayo is a really good friend of mine. We were teammates in the national team a couple of times: Men's national team, Under 19, Under 18," said the 7-foot-2 player. "We go way back."

He added he knew Tamayo's potential to go pro even in his teenage years.

"We played against each other in high school. I'm just proud of Carl Tamayo finally going pro," said Sotto. "I told him two years ago, 'You can go pro right now.'"

Tamayo recently signed with the Ryukyu Golden Kings, who are due to battle the Dragonflies on March 8.

This means as Pinoy imports, they are expected to be pitted against each other.

"I'm excited to play against him. I'm confident he will be good in this league," said Sotto.

Aside from the March 8 playdate, the two will be going at it again on May 6 and 7.