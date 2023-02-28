Robbie "Hito" Candoy takes questions from the press at the sidelines of MPL Season 11. Hito recently signed with Malaysian champions Team HAQ ahead of their regular season to kick off, March 10. Courtesy: Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Clad in a white hotel robe and luxury-branded slippers, Robbie “Hito” Candoy cemented his name as Omega Esports' "chief entertainment officer," helping boost the team's morale when they participated in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asian Cup in Malaysia.

Now, after being benched in the Barangay after a couple of seasons, the Pinoy gold laner bagged his biggest break, after being signed by Malaysian champions Team HAQ, which started after being acquainted with twins Minn and Mann of then-Malaysian contingent Orange Esports.

Speaking to reporters last Saturday, at the sidelines of the MPL Season 11 regular season games, Hito said he wants to go beyond being perceived as a comical character in the mobile esports scene.

"In public parang tingin nila sa' kin clown ako, patawa-tawa, pabiro. And totoo naman na 'yon 'yung personality ko. Talagang masayahin akong tao," he said.

"Pero mayroon ding mga fans na talagang ayaw nilang maniwala na kaya kong maglaro, na 'di ko kaya mag-ML. Ngayon papakitaan ko sila na hindi ko sila bibiguin sa Malaysia," he added.

Hito passed the tryouts with flying colors, and after that, it was all a blur.

"Hindi ko in-expect na ako kukunin nila," he said. "So wala pa rin akong kaalam-alam. So sabi lang nila sa 'kin one day before 'yung pasahan ng lineup sa MPL Malaysia."

"May nagbigay sa 'kin na opportunity. Tinanong ko si Coach Pakbet (Jomie Abalos), Coach Ynot (Tony Senedrin), Coach E2MAX, (Patrick Caidic) sabi nila, go na, so ginrab ko na."

It was an opportunity he did not pass up, and it was bittersweet, especially since he was leaving a team close to his heart.

"Ang unang nakaalam is E2MAX and nung nalaman niya na igo-go ko ang opportunity, umiyak siya. Ako kasi talaga ang best friend ni E2MAX sa Omega... Tapos nalaman niya na aalis ako umiyak siya,"

"Si Kelra (Duane Pillas) din naluha, kasi amateur [scene] pa lang hindi pa siya kilala, magkasama na kami."

He later added in jest: "Napulot siya sa basurahan."

Team HAQ will be starting its MPL campaign against HomeBois on March 10.