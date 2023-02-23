Mobile Legends: Hito signs with Malaysian champs Team HAQ

Courtesy: Team HAQ YouTube account

MANILA - Former Omega Esports gold laner Robbie “Hito” Candoy has signed with Malaysian champions Team HAQ.

In an announcement video on their YouTube page, Hito was among the squad's acquisitions, as Team HAQ gears to defend its professional title in Malaysia.

Hito is part of a list of Pinoys who pushed their luck overseas, after sitting on the bench in their respective teams.

Hito played for Omega from Season 8, but saw limited opportunity as second player to Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas.

Former Bren Esports jungler Mujahid “Lord Malik” Malik transferred to Malaysian all-timer Todak in the off-season.

Team HAQ also appeared in the M4 World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, where they placed 9th to 12th.