MMA: 'The Sniper' Loman takes aim at champion Andrade

Stephen Loman in action. Handout photo



If there was one individual who closely monitored the grueling title rematch between Fabricio “Wonder Boy” Andrade and John “Hands of Stone” Lineker over the weekend, it was none other than Stephen “The Sniper” Loman.

Loman, who currently occupies the No. 3 spot in the rankings, is believed to be next in line for a shot at the division’s top prize.

But like anyone else, the 27-year-old Ifugao native tuned in as a fan when both Andrade and Lineker engaged in a war of attrition for four whole rounds in the main event of ONE Fight Night 7 as they traded their best offense throughout the contest.

“They went at it from the very beginning. They had no feeling-out process in the first round,” Loman said of the thrilling encounter.

Lineker engaged mainly in the stand-up but also sought to stifle his younger Brazilian compatriot with eye-catching takedowns early in the fight.

However, Andrade stood his ground and found his groove, bombarding Lineker with long jabs and delivering his signature knees to the midsection.

“They were able to absorb the damage well. John showcased his wrestling, but he also tried to knock Andrade out so he stayed on his feet at times. For Andrade, he fully utilized his straight hands and beautifully set up his jabs and knees,” the Filipino later added.

Near the closing moments of the fourth frame, Andrade proceeded to batter Lineker with a myriad of shattering punching combinations.

The physical beating eventually took a toll on Lineker, which compelled his corner to throw in the towel before the start of the fifth and final period.

Andrade crowned himself as the new ONE bantamweight champion.

Loman conceded that he was surprised by how the bout ended.

“They had a great fight. They just went at it and kept trading blows and kicks until John was unable to continue anymore in the fifth round,” he said.

“I didn't expect the contest to end that way. I thought it would go the full route and go to a decision.”

As Andrade savored the moment of his coronation, the newly-minted kingpin also wasted no time in making it known that he plans to face all comers.

"You all know we got a contender in line. Loman, you want this? Come get it." Andrade stated in his post-fight interview.

Loman couldn’t help but grin from ear to ear when he heard Andrade’s call out.

“I felt thrilled when he mentioned my name. He knows I'm next on his list and for sure, I won't back down from this fight,” the Team Lakay member mentioned.

Andrade would probably take some time off to recover after going through the wringer with Lineker.

But “The Sniper” is in no hurry, assuring that he is willing to wait for Andrade to heal up and be in tip-top condition for their inevitable battle.

“I'd say, congratulations on the win. He performed well. I am ready to accept his challenge and I would love to fight him anytime, anywhere,” Loman declared.