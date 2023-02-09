MMA: Loman keeps eye on Lineker vs Andrade 2

Stephen “The Sniper” Loman is expecting a shot at the ONE bantamweight title, and will be keeping a close eye on the rematch between John “Hands of Stone” Lineker and Fabricio “Wonder Boy” Andrade.

The hard-hitting bantamweights will tangle in their much-awaited second fight in the main event of ONE Fight Night 7 on February 25 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before their first match was stopped due to an inadvertent knee to Lineker’s groin, Andrade controlled the action, closing the former bantamweight champion’s right eye with his pinpoint striking.

“Wonder Boy” even got close to a finish in the third round, connecting on a well-placed knee to fold Lineker in half. But just when he was going for the finish, his knee hit Lineker’s groin and the match resulted in a no-contest.

For Loman, Andrade’s tenacity really impressed him.

“Andrade’s confidence is so high right now. I feel like he’s gotten his groove and his striking is on another level now,” he said.

“His step-knee to the body is so lethal. That’s what makes him special – his knees, his kicks.”

While he praised Andrade, Loman believes the Brazilians’ second match is still up for grabs, especially if Lineker breaks his gentleman’s agreement with Andrade and decides to shoot for takedowns.

According to Loman, if Lineker swallows his pride and utilizes his wrestling to change levels and give Andrade new looks, he’ll have a chance at winning the belt he lost to the scales.

“On the flipside, I feel like if Lineker would tweak his game plan, he’d have a chance. He has very good wrestling, and if he decides to use that more, I believe he has a good chance,” Loman said.

But if he’s to bet on who’s going to come out the winner, he’s banking on Andrade, especially with how good he looked in the first fight.

“If you’re gonna ask me to predict, I’d still have Andrade [by] technical knockout,” he said.

“I feel like he’s just gonna pick up where he left off from that [first] fight.”

