A 7th team in the Pilipinas VisMin Cup has been accepted, as the Bohol-CPG Pure Mineral Water is excited to take part this season.

No less than former MPBL finals MVP Mark Yee will backstop the team, formed to bring pride and joy to a province devastated by typhoon Odette.

"We're so proud to take part in the VisMin Cup and happy to have Mark Yee on our team. He'll be our leader. This is going to be his team and we'll build this team around him," team owner Engr. Gerry Garcia said.

Yee played for reigning MPBL champion Davao Occidental Tigers.

A former high-school varsity player at Southwestern University, the same school that produced PBA players Ric-Ric Marata and Jun Jabar, Garcia, grandson of former President Carlos P. Garcia, believes basketball will play a big role in giving some happiness to Bohol, which is still picking itself up from Odette.

"Tinamaan rin kasi talaga sa 2nd district," said Garcia, a board member of Bohol’s 2nd district.

"Before, we were helping out in Marawi right after the siege. Now, this is a new challenge for us in using basketball as some sort of a therapy to give happiness to the people."

Bohol-CPG Pure Mineral Water will join Misamis Oriental, OCCI Ormoc, Iligan City, Tubigon Mariners, Zamboanga City, and Basilan Macfi.

A former PBA journeyman, Yee, named team captain, will be joined in the roster by former MPBL players Sandy Cenal, who saw action for the Batangas City-Tanduay Athletics, and Ferdinand Lusdoc, who played for the Basilan Steel.

Homegrown players, according to Garcia, will be given more importance by Bohol as his son, president’s namesake Carlos P. Garcia, will also join, along with Lyndon Gudez and JR Garcia.

Bohol was also planning to tap PBA multiple champion Leo Najorda, but he has already committed to another team, according to Garcia.