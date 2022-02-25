Jeymar Gimpayan will be a welcome addition to Iligan's VisMin Cup campaign. Handout

Five veteran players from the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League will backstop Iligan's team that will see action in the new season of the Pilipinas VisMin Cup, which will tip off in Zamboanga City on March 19.

Led by former VisMin Visayas MVP Jeymar Gimapayan, sweet-shooting Adrian Celada, deadshot guard Achie Iñigo, defensive specialist Joggy Laude and power forward Ken Acibar, Iligan will try to make a good impression in the coming new season under new commissioner Cris Bautista.

Assistant coach Johann Dumlao told ABS-CBN that the club brought in the core of this squad to beef up Iligan because of the bond they created.

"Magkakasama kasi kami niyan na nagba-bike, lalo na nung pandemic. ’Yan ang form of exercise namin since bawal pa mag-basketball nu’n," said Dumlao.

When the health classification was downgraded to Alert Level 2 and professional teams were allowed to train, the core group started playing pickup games and developing their cohesion.

"One month na rin kami halos naglalaro together," added Dumlao.

A slam-dunking, athletic forward, Gimpayan played for the Valenzuela Classic in the MPBL, but also previously saw action with the Jumbo Plastic Basilan during the league's Invitational Tournament late last year.

Celada, a 6-foot-3 swingman from Arellano, was also a journeyman in the MPBL, playing for Valenzuela, Manila and Rizal Coolers.

Selected 9th overall in the PBA Rookie Draft in 2011 by Barako Bull but was left unsigned, Acibar played with Celada and Laude at Manila.

Iñigo, meanwhile, used to play point guard for the Bataan Risers in the MPBL when the team was still handled by Jojo Lastimosa. He is also rich in international experience, seeing action for the Kaoshiung Truth in the ASEAN Basketball League.