MMA: Team Lakay’s Stephen Loman to debut in ONE vs tough John Lineker

Team Lakay fighter Stephen Loman is reportedly being set for his ONE Championship debut against Brazil's hard-hitting John Lineker on April 28.
According to an MMA Fighting report, the bout will take place in Singapore and will be aired on TNT in the US.
Loman (14-2), one of Team Lakay's brightest prospects, has recently signed with ONE Championship after reigning as the Brave bantamweight champion since 2017.
But Loman will have his hands full against a seasoned UFC campaigner.
Lineker has a record of 33-9. He has fought twice so far in ONE Championship, decisioning Muin Gafurov before halting former bantamweight champion and another Lakay fighter, Kevin Belingon.
ONE Championship will also feature a fight between former ONE titleholder Shinya Aoki and Sage Northcutt at 170 pounds.
FROM THE ARCHIVES