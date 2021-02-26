MMA: Team Lakay’s Stephen Loman to debut in ONE vs tough John Lineker

Team Lakay fighter Stephen Loman is reportedly being set for his ONE Championship debut against Brazil's hard-hitting John Lineker on April 28.

According to an MMA Fighting report, the bout will take place in Singapore and will be aired on TNT in the US.

Loman (14-2), one of Team Lakay's brightest prospects, has recently signed with ONE Championship after reigning as the Brave bantamweight champion since 2017.

But Loman will have his hands full against a seasoned UFC campaigner.

Lineker has a record of 33-9. He has fought twice so far in ONE Championship, decisioning Muin Gafurov before halting former bantamweight champion and another Lakay fighter, Kevin Belingon.

ONE Championship will also feature a fight between former ONE titleholder Shinya Aoki and Sage Northcutt at 170 pounds.

