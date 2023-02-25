Jamie Malonzo during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2023 match between Gilas Pilipinas and Lebanon at the Philippine Arena on February 24, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

BOCAUE – For Jamie Malonzo, playing inside the Philippine Arena will always be a unique experience – whatever color the jersey he’s wearing.

It hasn’t been two months yet since Barangay Ginebra forward last played inside the massive venue, when his PBA club ousted the Bay Area Dragons in a record-breaking Commissioner’s Cup Game 7 clincher in front of 54,589 paying patrons.

As he suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in the sixth window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers, Malonzo exchanged the red and black for the national colors, and wound up tallying his most productive output yet in signature Gilas blue, red, and yellow.

While the aesthetic aspect looked slightly different for Malonzo, the feeling itself became familiar for him altogether when Filipino fans started cheering affirmatively, the same way he's been accustomed to hearing ever since turning pro.

“It was different. I had a blue jersey instead of a red (one). But as far as the energy of the fans, the big arena, I sort of felt at home just playing in front of the crowd again,” Malonzo shared after the Philippines decisively beat Lebanon, 107-96.

“I played here during Game 7, played here tonight again so it was a familiar feeling. It feels like home.”

The versatile 6-foot-7 forward entered the contest averaging only 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in four games throughout the qualifiers.

But on Friday, Malonzo recorded 15 points (6-of-9 FGs), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and a steal in 19 minutes, making the most out of the opportunity given to him by head coach Chot Reyes.

“We really thought they were going to be key off the bench. Basically it was only Mason (Amos) and Jamie,” Reyes said of both Malonzo and teenager Mason Amos, who himself had a stellar Gilas men’s seniors debut with his 13 points on a perfect 5-of-5 clip.

“We are decimated because of the lack of our big players,” the national team mentor added.

“The fact that they both played well I think was really a big factor. The bench really gave us a spark in crucial runs in both the first and second (halves).”

Of Malonzo’s 15 points, nothing came bigger than a thunderous slam dunk in the third period which was perfectly set-up by his Ginebra teammate Scottie Thompson, breaking Lebanon’s full-court press in style.

"I’m happy. Scottie is always going to make the right play; that’s the kind of point guard he is. He found me, and of course I want to give the fans what they want to see: highlights and exciting basketball," Malonzo said.

With the Philippines already qualified in the World Cup as hosts, the final window of the qualifiers also served as an avenue to test player combinations on the floor as Gilas continues to gear up for the prestigious event later in the year.

But for Malonzo, whether he makes the final 12-man roster or not is the least of his worries for now. Being given a platform to shine at home in only his third call-up for the national team, Malonzo cared more about soaking it all in a place that resonates closely to his heart.

It was the perfect alignment of stars for him; he was joined by his Ginebra co-stars Thompson and now naturalized player Justine Brownlee, inside a venue which packed a lot of memories, while getting to play in front of newly-announced FIBA World Cup global ambassador Carmelo Anthony, no less.

“I think my goal was just to have fun. I really didn’t know how it would turn out so I just went out there and played as hard as I could for the country,” Malonzo said. "That’s what I did. It was fun for sure playing in front of the fans."



RELATED VIDEO: