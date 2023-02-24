FIBA: Gilas Pilipinas crushers old tormentors Lebanon

MULTIMEDIA

Can't keep in step with Gilas

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Scottie Thompson of Gilas Pilipinas runs the ball up court as Lebanon's Ali Mezher tries to keep up during their FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2023 match on Friday at the Philippine Arena. With both teams assured of a World Cup berth, the Filipinos played for pride and waxed hot from deep in their first home stand that gave them a convincing win over old tormentors Lebanon who played without FIBA Asia Cup MVP Wael Arakji.