Naismith Trophy arrives in PH for FIBA qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines -- The prestigious FIBA Basketball World Cup trophy has arrived in the Philippines as part of a series of global appearances.

The Naismith Trophy was initially unveiled in 2017 and is now considered the ultimate prize in international basketball. Made almost entirely out of gold, it features a roll of honor listing all of the sport's world champions.

"To see the trophy up close and in person is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for basketball fans," said Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio.

"For us at PLDT and Smart, we’re not just here to witness basketball history unfold right before our eyes. We’re here to make sure Filipinos get to experience the games and root for the Philippine team," he added.

The trophy will be on display at the Araneta Coliseum where the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers will be held from February 24 to 28.

Fans can also view the trophy at the Smart Store in SM Mall of Asia on February 23.

"All of us here wish Gilas all the best in their quest to have a very active and successful participation in these qualifying rounds to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023," said SBP chairman Emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan.

When asked about the importance of having the Naismith Trophy in the Philippines, Pangilinan said: "It is our fondest hope that we keep it here next year, right?"

The Philippines will co-host the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 with Indonesia and Japan.

Smart joins international brands Bitci, Ganten, J9, Molten, Nike, TCL, Tencent, Tissot, and Wanda in supporting the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

The final phase of the event will be held in the Philippines in August 2023.