FIBA: Naismith Trophy to be displayed at Big Dome

Spain lift the Naismith Trophy after winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino basketball fans can see for themselves the biggest prize in international basketball, the Naismith Trophy, at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City in the coming days.

The Naismith Trophy, which is awarded to the winners of the FIBA Basketball World Cup, will be put on display at Big Dome during the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Designed by Radiant and handcrafted by silversmith Thomas Lyte, the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 trophy weighs 7.5 kg and is 60 cm in height.

The trophy will also be put on display in selected Smart stores, after the telco was officially confirmed as a global partner of FIBA on Monday.

The Naismith Trophy will make its stop at the Smart Store SM Megamall on February 21 between 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and at the Smart Store Mall of Asia on February 23 between 2 to 3 p.m.

Aside from the Philippines, the Naismith Trophy will also be showcased at the Ano Liosia Olympic Hall in Athens, Greece, at the PalaDozza Arena in Bologna, Italy, and at the Arena Bonifika in Koper, Slovenia.