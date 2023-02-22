Tokyo Olympian Margielyn Didal is now engaged to her longtime girlfriend, Jozel Manzanares.

The Asian Games gold medalist announced the happy development on her social media pages on Tuesday.

"Yes or YES ?!!" Didal wrote in her caption. "Cheers to our new Begingneng [beginning]."

Didal proposed to Manzanares on their eighth anniversary, according to the skateboarder.

Her post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fellow athletes and fans, including Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

The 23-year-old skateboarder became a star when she won gold in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia -- one of four gold medals won by Filipina athletes in the Asiad. Didal went on to compete in the Tokyo Olympics where she finished in seventh place, while emerging as a fan favorite, thanks to her celebrations and bubbly personality.

In 2018, she revealed to ABS-CBN that her family accepts her for who she is.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa parents ko dahil pinalaki nila ako nang maayos, sinuportahan nila kung ano iyong gusto ko kahit pasaway ako. As an LGBT din, tanggap ako ng parents ko. 'Yun lang, mahal ko po sila," said Didal.

