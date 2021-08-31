LOOK: Skateboarder Margielyn Didal poses for H&M

MANILA -- Margielyn Didal is the latest Filipino personality to pose for H&M, with the skateboarder joining the likes of Nadine Lustre, Maja Salvador, and Kim Chiu.

The fast fashion giant on Monday unveiled The Skate Drop, a collection featuring pieces selected by Didal. It includes hoodies, graphic tees, pants, and socks, with prices starting at P799.

Reposting her ad for H&M on her Instagram page, Didal expressed her excitement over the collaboration.

"Hyped to share this surprise to all of you!" she said.

Didal placed seventh overall in the women's street event during the Tokyo Olympics.

She won the hearts of fans globally with her cheery attitude and charisma, and her interactions with her fellow skaters.

Related video: