After Nadine Lustre and Maja Salvador, Kim Chiu poses for H&M

Kim Chiu is featured in H&M's Tropical Essentials collection. Photo from H&M's Facebook page

MANILA -- What do Kim Chiu, Maja Salvador, and Nadine Lustre have in common? All of them have posed for H&M.

The fast fashion giant on Monday released its latest advertisement, showing Chiu wearing pieces from its Tropical Essentials collection.

Re-posting her ad on her YouTube page, Chiu admitted that she was initially hesitant "to take on something out of my comfort zone."

"I have always been insecure about my body since lagi akong tinutukso na payatot noong bata ako. Thankfully, as I grew older, I've slowly come to accept and love my body. And who else to better collaborate with, on this milestone of mine on self-love and body positivity than H&M," she said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Now available in the Philippines, H&M's Tropical Essentials collection features colorful swimsuits, flowy dresses, and casual loungewear, among others.

H&M first tapped Lustre as its Filipino ambassador back in 2019. This was followed by a swimwear ad featuring Lustre and Salvador last year.

Related video: