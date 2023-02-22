Coaches anticipate dogfight in UAAP women's volleyball

UAAP coaches huddle with commissioner Michael Verano during the formal launching of Season 85 women's volleyball. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University may be the reigning champion, but all coaches agree they expect a dog fight in the coming UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament beginning on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Unlike the previous season, all UAAP teams got the benefit of competing in the preseason tourneys ahead of this volleyball competition. This means they are more prepared and better conditioned compared to Season 84 where they did not get the benefit of open practices due to the restrictions brought by the pandemic.

“We‘re happy nagkaroon tayo ng preseason tournament for experience of the players and of course for them to be acclimate unlike last year we only had the UAAP,” said Ateneo Lady Eagles coach Oliver Almadro.

“Now we managed to see the weaknesses, our strengths and saw areas we’re strong for us to prepare well.”

Incoming University of the Philippines coach Shaq Delos Santos believes the main concern really for each team is how they cope with themselves as the matches go by.

“Lagi ko namang sinasabi lahat mga teams kailangang paghandaan, kilala ko ang mga coaches they all work hard. Siguro ang focus naman ngayon mas kailangan naming paglabanan kung ano munang nasa team namin,” he said.

NU coach Karl Dimaculangan, whose wards will battle the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the opening match, said it would be unwise to overlook any of their opponents.

“Kailangang irespeto sa lahat ng teams and well prepared kasi lahat,” he said.

But coach Almadro pointed out there certain teams they would have to look out for. This include the reigning champion.

“NU is the champion team,” he said. “La Salle has intact lineup, so is UST. They are the ones who have intact lineups.”

“But FEU, UE, Adamson and UP din kasi last year sobrang promising din ang team nila.”

University of the Sto. Tomas coach Kungfu Reyes there is one particular opponent they are concerned about.

“Sa amin ang kalaban namin dito halos lahat, injury… Yan ang mahirap kalaban sa lahat. Ang coaches, players hindi naman nawawala yan… Wala tayong kapanapanalo sa injury,” said Reyes.

