PVL returns to pre-pandemic volleyball protocols

The PVL All-Filipino Conference starts on February 4. PVL Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Premier Volleyball League is reinstating pre- and post-match handshakes, as well as switching of courts after each set, for the upcoming All-Filipino Conference.

Tournament director Tony Boy Liao confirmed the development during Saturday's press conference at the Discovery Suites Manila in Ortigas.

This marks a return to pre-pandemic protocols for the PVL, after the league opted to bar pre- and post-match handshakes in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic. They implemented the new protocols starting the 2021 Open Conference that was held in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

They also barred the customary switching of courts after each set.

But with pandemic restrictions now eased, Liao said the PVL will bring back its usual protocols for the All-Filipino Conference.

"Not like during the pandemic when they would just bow and wave, [teams] can now go to their opponents and shake hands with them," he said. "Sa game naman, meron na tayong switch courts. So every other set, magch-change court."

Liao assured that they will still do whatever is necessary to ensure the safety of the players, coaches, and officials involved in the contest.

Moreover, the PVL will still have a challenge system that was first implemented during the Reinforced Conference.

The All-Filipino Conference starts on February 4 and will end on March 30 at the latest. This will also give the national team enough time to prepare for the Southeast Asian Games, according to PVL President Ricky Palou.

"What we're looking at is for the national team to be able to prepare for the SEA Games, so they'll have about six weeks to train," said Palou. "I understand they're going to be sent abroad for a training camp. We expect to do a lot better this time in the SEA Games, and we hope to get a [place] in the podium."

