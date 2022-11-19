Photo from Shakey's Super League media bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs completed another unbeaten run to clinch the Shakey’s Super League championship trophy Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs reasserted their mastery over the De La Salle Lady Spikers in a title-securing 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 victory at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

NU swept all their eight games in the tournament en route to the crown – and remained undefeated in collegiate tournaments since its 16-0 UAAP Season 84 title run.

It was also a repeat of the recent UAAP Finals where NU also upended La Salle in the championship series.

Alyssa Solomon led the Lady Bulldogs' onslaught with 14 points. She was also named as the Most Valuable Player of the tournament and Best Opposite Spiker.

It was a nip-and-tuck battle in the third frame as both teams exchanged points to start the set until Solomon unleashed a back-to-back ace for a 13-9 advantage.

Angel Canino carried the load for La Salle as she scored a series of attacks to tie the match at 14. They eventually stole the lead with a swat from Fifi Sharma, 16-15.

The Lady Bulldogs then showcased their formidable net defense paired with Princess Robles offense to hold a 20-17 upper hand.

Bella Belen and Solomon pushed NU on the brink of the title with two consecutive spikes, 24-19. A Solomon drop sealed the deal for the Lady Bulldogs.

NU proved that they have the deeper bench as their second stringers made quick work of their DLSU counterparts in the second set.

The Lady Bulldogs immediately created an early 11-4 separation as Myrtle Escanlar successfully challenged the hands of the blockers. Cham Maaya made it a 10-point game after a power tip, 17-7.

The Lady Spikers tried to mount a comeback as they fielded back their usual starters and trimmed the deficit, 19-22, but they also committed crucial service errors to give the second set NU.

In the first set, La Salle was still holding a 19-17 lead before Robles sparked a 7-2 run to reach set first, 24-21, capped by an attack error from the Lady Spikers.

The green and white would threatened to extend the set after Canino’s block but Belen went for an off-the-block hit to end, 25-23.

Canino was hailed as first Best Outside Spiker while Belen took the second Best Outside Spiker plum.

Thea Gagate of La Salle and Sheena Toring of NU were named as the top middle blockers while Adamson's Louie Romero was the Best Setter. Bernadette Pepito of UST took the Best Libero trophy.