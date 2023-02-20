DOTA: What's next for Blacklist Rivalry?

MANILA — After failing to qualify for the Lima Major in Peru, and finishing third in their BTS Pro Series campaign, what's next for Blacklist International?

Blacklist's co-owner Tryke Gutierrez said the squad is looking for the missing puzzle piece that would eventually help the team find its groove in upcoming tournaments.

"We're getting a coach. Obviously, naramdaman namin 'yung kakulangan namin pagdating sa lineup... In one to two weeks ia-announce na namin siya so sa qualifiers for the next Major, may coach na kami," Gutierrez told ABS-CBN News.

A well-placed source in Tier One Entertainment, the company Blacklist is under, confirmed to ABS-CBN News that it is pursuing former TNC player Michael "ninjaboogie" Ross Jr.

The source added that ninjaboogie has "verbally agreed" to Blacklist but hasn't signed any contract yet as of writing.

Ross is a Filipino-American pro player who last played for Malaysia-based Team SMG in 2022.

Blacklist came up short in the Lima Major SEA qualifiers after finishing their campaign at fourth place. Only the top three teams advanced to the Lima Major.

After the qualifiers, Blacklist tried its luck in the BTS Pro Series tournament but only landed in third place after getting swept by Fnatic.