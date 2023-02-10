Fnatic releases Dota 2 roster

Fnatic has released its Dota 2 roster, the organization announced in a social media post on Friday.

The esports team is the home of Filipino esports stars Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte Santos. Armel Paul "Armel" Tabios, Djardel "DJ" Mampusti, Jaunuel Arcilla, and Australia's Damien "kpii" Chok.

A staple brand in the Southeast Asian Dota 2 scene, Fnatic will temporarily halt its efforts in the title "after reflecting on the sustainability" of its roster.

In a TwitLonger post, Pao Bago, the Team Director of Fnatic Dota 2, said that Fnatic will "focus on other ventures and to reduce losses."

The development also came after their underwhelming run in the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) SEA 2023 Tour 1: Division I, where they placed last with a 1-6 win-loss record.

The organization, however, assured the public that they "are working hard to source a new home for our existing Dota players and staff before formally leaving the DPC Tour 2023".

DJ, who etched his glory in the team as a position 4 support, also thanked Fnatic for the organization's contributions to him as a player and as a person.

"Sobra ang aking pasasalamat sa tulong at opportunity na naibigay sa akin ng Fnatic nitong nakalipas na 8 taon. Proud ako na naging kabilang ako sa isa sa mga pinakamagaling na esports orgs sa buong mundo. Napakalalim ng naging impact ng Fnatic sa buong buhay ko," Mampusti said.

Fnatic will still play as a team in the ongoing BTS Pro Series, the social media post added.