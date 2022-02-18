Grabbed from FIBA's Youtube video

Gilas Pilipinas has been clustered with New Zealand and Lebanon in the group stage competition of the FIBA Asia Cup that will happen in July.

Also joining the Philippines in Group D is India.

The draw took place on Friday in Indonesia, which will host the tournament.

Indonesia is clustered with Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan in Group A, while China joins Korea, Chinese Taipei, and Bahrain in Group B.

Group C is made up of Japan, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Syria.

Prior to the Asian Cup, Gilas will get the chance to measure New Zealand and India in the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers this month.

The Filipinos are slated to take on India on February 25 and New Zealand on February 27.