Gilas Pilipinas gets to play in front of fans in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers later this month. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Fans are now allowed to watch the games of the upcoming FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers on February 24-28 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 17, in all TicketNet outlets and online via www.ticketnet.com.ph.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) initially said fans cannot watch games in person at the Big Dome, as the local government of Quezon City did not give approval for live audiences.

But the improving COVID-19 situation has now allowed for fans to watch Gilas Pilipinas in action live at the venue, although they still have to follow strict health and safety protocols. Only fully-vaccinated individuals age 12 years old and above will be allowed inside the Big Dome.

Moreover, fans are required to present their vaccination card together with a valid ID, and use of a face mask inside the arena is mandatory. Food will only be allowed at the concourse of the coliseum, not at the audience area.

Araneta is also implementing a strict 'No Kyusi pass, no entry' policy.

Gilas will be playing four games in five days during the qualifying window: South Korea on February 24 and 28, India on February 25, and New Zealand on February 27.

Tickets are priced at P200 for Upper Box, and P500 for Lower Box.

The full schedule of the qualifiers is as follows:

February 24, Thursday

● 3PM - New Zealand vs India

● 6PM - South Korea vs Philippines

February 25, Friday

● 3PM- New Zealand vs South Korea

● 6PM - India vs Philippines

February 27, Sunday

● 4:30 PM - India vs South Korea

● 7PM - New Zealand vs Philippines

February 28, Monday

● 3PM - India vs New Zealand

● 6PM - Philippines vs South Korea

