FIBA bares Gilas lineup for World Cup qualifiers

The new Gilas Pilipinas squad will be composed of the old and new. FIBA.basketball

FIBA has released the list of Gilas Pilipinas' 21-man lineup for the coming FIBA World Cup qualifiers later this month.

The list includes Thirdy Ravena, naturalized player Angelo Kouame, Dwight Ramos, Juan Gomez de Liano, William Navarro, Tzaddy Rangel and Jaydee Tungcab. (LINK ON THE LIST https://www.fiba.basketball/basketballworldcup/2023/asian-qualifiers/team/Philippines#|tab=roster)

The rest of the lineup is composed of the core of the PBA All-Filipino champion TNT Tropang GIGA, including Jayjay Alejandro, Gab Banal,

Jayson Castro, Carl Bryan Cruz, Poy Erram, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Glenn Khobuntin, Kib Montalbo, RJ Reyes, Troy Rosario and Kelly Williams.

RR Pogoy, who was reported injured, was not included in the roster.

The Gilas squad, now handled by returning coach Chot Reyes, will be playing in the qualifiers from February 24-28.