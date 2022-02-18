FIBA 3X3 tour 2022 to hold stops in Manila, Cebu

FIBA has announced its 3x3 World Tour 2022 which includes Manila and Cebu among its stops this year.

FIBA will hold the Manila Masters on May 28-29 after opening the world tour in Utsunomiya, Japan on May 14-15.

After 5 events, the Tour will be heading to Cebu for a 3x3 event to be stages on October 1-2.

The Tour will end with its finals in Abu Dhabi on December 9-10.

There will be a total of 13 FIBA 3x3 events in 2022.

FIBA said a first list of international qualifiers (challengers) will be released in March.