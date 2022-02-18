Home  >  Sports

FIBA 3X3 tour 2022 to hold stops in Manila, Cebu

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 18 2022 09:30 PM

FIBA has announced its 3x3 World Tour 2022 which includes Manila and Cebu among its stops this year.

FIBA will hold the Manila Masters on May 28-29 after opening the world tour in Utsunomiya, Japan on May 14-15.

After 5 events, the Tour will be heading to Cebu for a 3x3 event to be stages on October 1-2.

The Tour will end with its finals in Abu Dhabi on December 9-10.

There will be a total of 13 FIBA 3x3 events in 2022. 

FIBA said a first list of international qualifiers (challengers) will be released in March.

