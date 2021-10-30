From Chook to Go Pilipinas Facebook page

Manila Chooks TM bowed out of the 2021 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters on Saturday.

Shooting woes plagued Manila Chooks at Kasr Al Amwaj, as the Filipinos lost 22-8 to World No. 5 Amsterdam.

Coupled by their 22-11 (8:09) loss to Liman earlier in the day, the Philippines finished 11th out of 14 teams in the so-called maximum-level tournament.

Mac Tallo and the rest of the Manila quartet struggled to find the basket early on, despite getting good looks.

Amsterdam, on the other end, pounded the Filipinos who were missing Cameroonian Mike Nzeusseu in the paint, racing to a 13-4 lead with four minutes left.

Old dogs Mark Yee and Chico Lanete tried to bring a semblance of a fight, but they couldn't break Amsterdam's momentum.

A split from the stripe by World No. 14 Julian Jaring with 1:03 left followed by a 2-pointer by No. 15 Maksim Kovacevic seconds later punched Amsterdam’s ticket to the next round.

Amsterdam finished with a 1-1 slate, losing to Liman as well, 16-10.

Overall, Manila Chooks TM went 6 of 24 from the field and 0-of-5 from the stripe.

Tallo had 3 points to lead Manila Chooks TM, while Zachy Huang and Lanete had 2 points apiece. Yee had 1 point and a game-high 6 rebounds.