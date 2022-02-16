PBA: No stopping for Meralco's Cliff Hodge

Meralco's Cliff Hodge tests the defense of Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- A decade into his PBA career, Cliff Hodge continues to play with his trademark hustle and never-ending energy.

His numbers don't jump out: Hodge currently averages 7.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game for the Meralco Bolts in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup. But his impact for his squad has always gone beyond what's shown on the box score.

"I think one of the reasons why he has been on the Bolts team for his entire career is because the company really respects the way he plays," noted Meralco coach Norman Black.

"The fact that he gives 100% every single game, he goes out and plays hard every game -- they appreciate that," he added.

Hodge's hustle was in full display on Sunday, when the Bolts played against Barangay Ginebra at the Araneta Coliseum.

With Meralco clinging to a 96-91 lead in the final two minutes, Hodge leapt out of bounds to save the ball off a miss by their import, Tony Bishop. Allein Maliksi regained possession, and the veteran guard splashed a triple for a 99-91 advantage.

They went on to win the game, 101-95, to improve their record to 4-0 in the Governors' Cup.

That Hodge put his body on the line to save a crucial possession for the Bolts didn't surprise Black, although he won't deny that he is concerned about the effect of such plays on Hodge, who is now 34 years old.

"I always tell Cliff that, as you get older, the floor is not your friend, you know," said Black. "But he's not listening to me."

"He just stays on that floor all the time, diving for loose balls, always trying to save a possession for us. So, yeah, he's just out there giving 110% every single night," he added.

Hodge, who was drafted by Meralco with the fourth overall pick in 2012, finished with eight points, eight rebounds, and three assists against the Gin Kings.

They are back in action on Thursday against the winless NorthPort Batang Pier.