Tony Bishop of the Meralco Bolts soars for a layup against Barangay Ginebra. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts got another superb effort from import Tony Bishop in an impressive 101-95 win over the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Bishop put up 30 points on 10-of-22 shooting and grabbed 13 boards, as the Bolts improved to 4-0 to stay unbeaten in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup. Meralco is currently tied with the Magnolia Hotshots at the top of the standings.

Ginebra, meanwhile, absorbed a second straight defeat to drop to 3-2 in the conference.