From Fritz Biagtan Facebook page

Fritz Biagtan will represent the Philippines at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Friday Fights 5 on February 17 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Biagtan is scheduled to take on Adamkhonov Nurmuhammad in a three-round flyweight MMA bout, as he looks to join fiance Denice Zamboanga and good friend Drex Zamboanga among ONE’s most promising young stars.

The 27-year-old is known for his striking andhas represented the country in several Muay Thai competitions while staying active in Thailand’s Muay Thai scene.

While he’s been competing in Muay Thai over the last couple of years, MMA is not new to Biagtan. He’s been with the Zambaongas during their time at Fairtex, Marrok Force, and now at T-Rex MMA in Quezon City.

Biagtan has been Drex’s training partner and oftentimes steps up as Denice’s coach when her brother is unavailable.

Now he gets a chance to show his mettle against the Uzbek, who’s looking to make a splash in his ONE debut with a solid showing against the Filipino.

Biagtan and Nurmuhammad will be joining another loaded card in Thailand’s historic arena when Kongklai Annymuaythai and Superball Tded99 battle in a catchweight Muay Thai main event.

In the co-main event, Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn meets Songchana Tor Brucelee in another Muay Thai catchweight bout.