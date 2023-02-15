Josh Culibao (L) of Australia in action against Melsik Baghdasaryan (R) of Armenia during their Featherweight bout at UFC 284 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, 12 February 2023. EPA-EFE/Richard Wainwright

Fil-Australian MMA upstart Josh "Kuya" Culibao is aware that the UFC has plans for him as he is being thrust in front of a bigger audience.

In his second pay-per-view event in UFC 284, the 28-year-old son of Filipino immigrants did not disappoint, submitting Armenian Melsik Baghdasaryan in just two rounds in front of a jampacked crowd at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

But Culibao's next ambition is to be able to meet his boyhood idol in person.

"I wish to train with Manny Pacquiao," he told sports scribes days before UFC 284. "That's the next level thing I could hope for."

Like most Filipinos, Culibao admitted he is a big fan of the Filipino boxer.

Culibao is aware that the retired boxing legend is now more interested in doing exhibition matches. Thus, he offered to give MMA tips to Pacquiao.

"I can give him MMA tips, then he can teach me boxing tricks," said Culibao.

RELATED VIDEO