MMA: Fil-Aussie Culibao survives low blow, taps out Armenian foe in 2 rounds

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 12 2023 06:00 PM

Josh Culibao of Australia celebrates his win against Melsik Baghdasaryan of Armenia during their Featherweight bout at UFC 284 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, 12 February 2023. EPA-EFE/Richard Wainwright
Fil-Australian fighter Josh Culibao submitted Melsik Baghdasaryan via a rear naked choke on Saturday in UFC 284 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Culibao survived a low blow before completing a comeback in the second round by taking the Armenian's back and locking the latter's neck with a choke in their featherweight clash.

Culibao, who was born to Filipino immigrants, got hit with a spinning back kick to the groin area. The Fil-Aussie went down to his knees out of pain and was given 5 minutes to recover.

"Kuya" was able to get back up and continue the fight.

In the following round, Culibao went for a ground attack, quickly maneuvering his way to the Armenian's back before locking his opponent's neck for a rear naked choke.

It did not take long for Baghdasaryan to tap out.

Culibao gained a measure of revenge especially after Baghdasaryan shoved him during the faceoff following their weigh in.

With the win, Culibao improved to 11-1-1 while Baghdasaryan fell to his second MMA career defeat in 9 fights.

