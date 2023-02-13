PVL: Pablo makes seamless transition to F2 Logistics

Myla Pablo has fit right in with the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Myla Pablo has quickly emerged as a consistent contributor for F2 Logistics -- a development that has not surprised the coaching staff and players of her new team.

Pablo, a two-time Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Most Valuable Player, joined the Cargo Movers in January after a stint with the Petro Gazz Angels. Despite joining F2 Logistics shortly before the start of the season, she has not missed a beat, playing crucial roles in their first two games of the All-Filipino Conference.

"Super happy sa F2, especially alam naman natin na 'yung F2, matagal magkakasama. So parang ako na lang 'yung nadagdag sa first six," Pablo said after a 21-point performance in their first game, a five-set win over PLDT.

"Siyempre, kung ano 'yung ginagalaw ng team ngayon, kailangan kong sabayan. And especially, ako 'yung inaasahan ng teammates, coaches, lalo na sa mga crucial game," she added.

Pablo went on to score nine points in F2 Logistics' 25-22, 25-23, 25-18 sweep of Akari on Saturday night, after which her new teammates praised how seamlessly she has fit into their style of play and the culture of their team.

"For me, parang ang tagal ko nang kalaro si Ate Myla inside the court. Ganoon siya kabilis nag-adjust sa team, and 'yun, parang sobrang easy lang siya kasama," said libero Dawn Macandili.

Kianna Dy, who has previously played with Pablo on the national team, believes they make for a formidable 1-2 punch on offense. Dy led the Cargo Movers with 17 points against the Power Chargers.

"She's really a good addition to our team. She knows her role, and together we will make magic," said Dy.

For new F2 Logistics head coach Regine Diego, Pablo's value lies not just in her on-court skills but also the leadership quality she brings. Though new to the Cargo Movers, Pablo is already a veteran of several PVL teams with numerous national team stints under her belt.

"Myla gives a lot of contributions to the team. …Kasi nagli-lead din siya kasi she's one of the older girls inside. So, we like that there are so many leaders inside, lalo si Myla," said Diego. "And sobrang mature niya maglaro, and nadadala niya rin 'yung team minsan, lalo 'pag mga crucial."

"Palaban kasi talaga si Myla, and she's a really good addition to the team," she added.

Pablo's 30 total points through two matches are fourth in the PVL, just behind Chery Tiggo's Mylene Paat (41), Dy (34) and Akari's Dindin Santiago-Manabat (33).

