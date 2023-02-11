PVL: F2 outlasts Akari for 2nd straight win

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers improve to 2-0 in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA (UPDATED) - F2 Logistics displayed their poise in the first two sets en route to a 25-22, 25-23, 25-18 sweep of the Akari Chargers in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference, Saturday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Cargo Movers proved to be the more stable team in the closing stretch of the first two frames, with Myla Pablo and Kianna Dy coming up with the clutch hits.

The Power Chargers would fade in the third set, as F2 Logistics pulled away quickly and built a comfortable lead. The Cargo Movers are now 2-0 in the conference, forcing a triple-tie for first place along with Chery Tiggo and Creamline.

"Ang galing din ni Akari, so respect lang sa kalaban," said F2 coach Regine Diego. "We have to improve talaga yung kumuha agad ng game ng mas mabilis. We can't wait for them to make more points para manalo kami."

"We have to be more aggressive pa sa wins. But we take the win. Thank you parin kasi panalo parin kami," she added.

Dy scored 17 points to lead all scorers, while Dawn Macandili anchored the Cargo Movers' floor defense with 14 digs on top of 13 receptions. Kim Fajardo tallied 17 excellent sets on top of her two points. Pablo was their next leading scorer, with nine markers.

The Cargo Movers were pushed to the limit in the first two sets, with Akari refusing to go away thanks to the efforts of Dindin Santiago-Manabat. A crosscourt hit from the veteran put the Chargers within one, 23-22, late in the first set.

But Pablo uncorked back-to-back hits, including an off-the-block attack that sealed the deal for the Cargo Movers in Set 1. Akari did not help its cause by committing 11 unforced errors in the first set.

The Cargo Movers emerged triumphant in another nip-and-tuck affair in Set 2, benefiting from a net violation by Akari's Ezra Madrigal to reach set point, 24-22. A cross court attack from Eli Soyud kept the Chargers alive, but just briefly: Dy finished off a superb combination play with a clean attack from the middle to put F2 Logistics ahead, 2-0.

With momentum firmly on their side, F2 Logistics pulled away in the third set and led by as much as nine, 19-10, before the Chargers mounted a last-ditch comeback. Akari won the next six rallies, with a Chiara Permentilla ace putting them within three, 19-16.

But Dy scored back-to-back hits, and Jessma Ramos came off the bench to fire two straight aces that kept the Cargo Movers in control.

F2 Logistics finished the game with a 9-4 advantage in blocks, and got 27 free points off the Chargers' unforced errors.

Santiago-Manabat led Akari with 16 points, but she was on the bench in the closing stretch of the third set. The Chargers dropped to 0-2 in the conference, where they have yet to win a frame.