MANILA -- Myla Pablo has signed up with F2 Logistics as they prepare for the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season.

This after spending the last two seasons with Petro Gazz.

Pablo's agent Virtual Playground announced the development on Friday.

Pablo said her decision has something to do with her personal growth.

"This coming year, papasok ako sa taon na may bagong team and family," she said.

"My decision to transfer sa F2 was mainly driven dahil gusto ko mag-grow pa sa career," added the two-time Conference MVP.