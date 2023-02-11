Elreen Ann Ando and Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz. Photos by EPA-EFE/Fazry Ismail and Luong Thai Linh

There is no animosity but rather deep mutual respect between Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Hidylin Diaz and national teammate Elreen Ando, who are poised to compete for the country’s lone spot in the women’s 59-kilogram class in weightlifting for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Under the new weight classes, Diaz, who captured the country’s first Olympic gold in the women’s 55-kg division in 2021, is compelled to move up four kilos while Ando, who used to vie in the women’s 64-kg category, has had to go down by 5 kilos.

A country is limited to only one Olympic entry in any of the weightlifting divisions.

In her Olympic debut in the Japanese capital two years ago, the 24-year-old Cebuana finished seventh overall in the women’s 64-kg. category.

Both Diaz and Ando shared their thoughts of the rivalry between them on the sidelines of the national team tryouts held last Friday for the Asian weightlifting championships in Jinju, South Korea and the 32nd Cambodia Southeast Asian Games at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Asian meet will be held from May 3 to 13 while Cambodia SEA Games will be from May 5 to 17 in the capital of Phnom Penh and the northwestern city of Siem Reap.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella said that despite the overlapping schedules of the two events, some of the national team members will have time to recover for the Cambodia Games since weightlifting is scheduled towards the end of the regional meet.

Ando was the lone entry in the women’s 59-kg. category, hoisting 95 kilos in the snatch, 125 in the clean-and-jerk, besting her previous national mark of 123, and had total 220; while the four-time Olympic veteran watched from the gallery.

“Healthy competition But that’s the reality,” said Diaz, 31, on the fact that both of them have to compete against each other - on top of foreign foes - in their quest to qualify for the next quadrennial global sports showcase in the French capital next year.

The Zamboanga City native does not see her younger teammate as a threat to her return to the Olympic stage and would rather focus on her own journey in appearing in her sixth Summer Games.

“Sa akin kasi maraming qualifying meets yan, eh, 4 or 5 Kung sino yung mas mataas ang ranking yung ang mag-qualify,” said Diaz, who capped her season in remarkable fashion last December in sweeping three golds in the women’s 55kg class at 87th world weightlifting meet in Bogota, Colombia.

(The way I see it, we have to many qualifying meets, about 4 or 5. And who ever gets the higher ranking (between me and Ando) gets to qualify.)

“Elreen is not a rival because at the end, either one of us will get to represent the Philippines in the Olympics. Whoever ranks higher will get the ticket to Paris,” said Diaz, who has decided skip both the 32nd Cambodia SEAG and Hangzhou Asian Games in September to focus on her Olympic qualifying campaign.

“That’s the reality we have to face because the International Olympic Committee decided to reduce the number weight classes. We cannot do anything about and us athletes will just have to follow.”

Ando, who was forced to withdraw from the women’s 59-kg contest in Bogota after suffering an injured left elbow while performing the clean-and-jerk, said that going up against her “Ate Hidy” was a challenge and motivation to also make it back to Olympics.

“Na-challenge po na dalawa kaming mag-kokompete sa isang category para sa Olympics. Kung kaya ni Ate Hidy, kaya ko rin,” said the petite protégé of national coach and former multiple SEA Games gold medalist Ramos Solis.

(I am challenged that two us are competing in the same category for the Olympics. If Ate Hidy can do it, I can do it as well.)

Just like her illustrious teammate, she stressed that she had no ill feelings against Diaz in their respective individual pursuit of qualifying for 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“Wala sir idol ko yan si Ate Hidy. Inspired din ako kanya,” said Ando of her admiration for the Filipina weightlifting sensation.

(I have nothing against Ate Hidy. She is my idol and inspiration.)

Will Ando get to dethrone Diaz, the country reigning weightlifting queen, to get another crack at the Olympics?

The succeeding months promises to be an intense and interesting rivalry between these two athletes for the much-coveted ticket to Paris.