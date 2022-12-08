Hidilyn Diaz will bring home three gold medals from the World Weightlifting Championships. Photo courtesy of SWP President Monico Puentevella.

Hidilyn Diaz was dominant in the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships, winning all three gold medals at stake in the women's 55kg division.

The Olympic champion ruled the snatch and clean and jerk to finish with a total lift of 207kg at the Gran Carpa Américas Corferias in Bogota, Colombia.

Diaz completed a lift of 93kg in her second attempt in the snatch, enough to hold off Ana Gabriela Lopez of Mexico (90kg). The Filipina faltered in her attempt of 96kg.

Unbeatable!!!🇵🇭 Watch Hidilyn Diaz win the Gold in Snatch during the W55KG A Group! She lifted 93KG on her second attempt and tried a 96KG on the third but failed! However, that was just an amazing performance as always!! 🤩🏋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/84KfwGYvFN — IWF (@iwfnet) December 8, 2022

Diaz needed just one lift in the clean and jerk to secure the gold medal, as her lift of 114kg exceeded Rosalba Morales' 110kg.

Another 2 Gold medals for Hidilyn Diaz! 🇵🇭She started lifting C&Js when all her W55KG colleagues had already done their 3 attempts and did this amazing 114KG for the Gold medal in C&J and Total!!! Congratulations Hidilyn! pic.twitter.com/QyJy0wSL3Y — IWF (@iwfnet) December 8, 2022

Colombia's Morales took silver in the clean and jerk and another silver for her total lift of 199kg.

The gold medals from the world championships were the one achievement missing from Diaz's historic resume. She previously took bronzes in the 2015, 2017, and 2019 edition of the event.

Diaz has previously won gold in the 2018 Asian Games and in the 2015 Asian Championships, on top of two gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games.

Before winning the Philippines' first ever gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics last year, she claimed silver in the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

