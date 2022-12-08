Hidilyn Diaz was dominant in the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships, winning all three gold medals at stake in the women's 55kg division.
The Olympic champion ruled the snatch and clean and jerk to finish with a total lift of 207kg at the Gran Carpa Américas Corferias in Bogota, Colombia.
Diaz completed a lift of 93kg in her second attempt in the snatch, enough to hold off Ana Gabriela Lopez of Mexico (90kg). The Filipina faltered in her attempt of 96kg.
Diaz needed just one lift in the clean and jerk to secure the gold medal, as her lift of 114kg exceeded Rosalba Morales' 110kg.
Colombia's Morales took silver in the clean and jerk and another silver for her total lift of 199kg.
The gold medals from the world championships were the one achievement missing from Diaz's historic resume. She previously took bronzes in the 2015, 2017, and 2019 edition of the event.
Diaz has previously won gold in the 2018 Asian Games and in the 2015 Asian Championships, on top of two gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games.
Before winning the Philippines' first ever gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics last year, she claimed silver in the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Related video: