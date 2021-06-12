Weightlifter Elreen Ando becomes 11th Pinoy to qualify for Tokyo

Photo from Elreen Ando's Facebook page

Pinay weightlifter Elreen Ando has secured herself a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics after making the cut through continental quota.

The Cebuana lass made it through based on the list issued by the International Weightlifting Federation on Saturday.

Ando collected 26,349,334 points for 12th place in the -64 kg division after winning two silver medals and a bronze in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan last April.

Ando made the cut since Europe already had four entries in the top nine of the rankings.

With the qualification, Ando will join fellow weightlifter and Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz in Tokyo.

Other Filipino athletes competing in this year's Games include pole vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Caloy Yulo, boxers Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, and Nesthy Petecio, skateboarder Margielyn Didal, taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa, and rower Cris Nievarez.