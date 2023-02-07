PVL: Petro Gazz not rushing Phillips' return

Petro Gazz middle blocker MJ Phillips. PVL Media

MANILA, Philippines -- The Petro Gazz Angels intend to be careful with MJ Phillips as she continues to work her way back to 100%, according to head coach Oliver Almadro.

Phillips did not play in Petro Gazz's first game of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference -- an 18-25, 20-25, 20-25 loss to the Creamline Cool Smashers last Sunday.

Almadro later confirmed the broadcast report that Phillips is still dealing with a shoulder injury.

"Wala siyang major [injury] na anything. So masakit lang, and may impingement so kailangan na namin i-therapy ng maayos. She's doing good, she's healthy, and soon she'll be playing," said Almadro. "She's eager to play na."

Phillips won Best Blocker honors in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference, where she became a major factor in the Gazz Angels' run to the championship.

Almadro stressed that they are not "rushing" Phillips' return, even though her injury is not a major one.

"She wants to play. She really wants to play. 'Yung injury naman niya, hindi siya major injury. So medyo kailangan lang namin na palakasin, because I don't want to rush it," the coach said.

"I told her, relax, just don't rush it. We need you when it matters. So she's eager to play. She wants to play, and I just want her to be 100%. Let's see kung kailan siya maglalaro," he added.

Petro Gazz returns to action on Thursday against Choco Mucho, with Phillips still questionable for that contest.