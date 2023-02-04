Home  >  Sports

PVL: Sans Alyssa, Creamline sweeps PetroGazz

Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 04 2023 08:31 PM

Creamline celebrates after scoring against Petro Gazz in the PVL All-Filipino Conference. PVL Media.
MANILA, Philippines -- The Creamline Cool Smashers shrugged off the absence of Alyssa Valdez to defeat the Petro Gazz Angels, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22, in their first game of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

The Cool Smashers are defending their crown without Valdez, who is still recovering from a knee injury that she suffered in the Reinforced Conference. 

But the veteran Creamline crew didn't miss a beat without their captain, dismissing the Gazz Angels in a rematch of last season's Open Conference Finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday night. 

